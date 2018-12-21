Speech to Text for Pursuit and arrests leaves Albert Lea residents shaken

tonight - more details are being released after a large police presence in albert lea yesterday afternoon ended with two people in custody. mug 2:montrell smith montrell smith.png anthony enriquez anthony enriquez.png kimt news 3 2 arrested ... these two men - montrell smith and anthony enriquez - are both being held at the faribault county jail. the two are accused of assaulting a minnesota state trooper during a traffic stop near wells... then leading law enforcement on a pursuit along interstate 90 and into albert lea - where they were arrested. today - kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox is following up on the investigation... he joins us now live in the rochester studio - jeremiah - what are you learning?xxx assault arrests follow-lintro-2 raquel...today state trooper doug rauenhorst was released from united hospital in blue earth. as we told you yesterday the men were arrested at sportsman's tavern in albert lea. today - learned news of the arrests quickly spread throughout the small town... leaving many residents shaken.xxx assault arrests follow-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:community shaken after two men arrested albert lea, mn sportsman's tavern is known in the small community as a place to get a bite to eat. but last night - the unimaginable happened in the bar... after two men walked inside to get away from police. albert lea police tell me that their office recovered 5 bags of marijuana that were thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. they turned the evidence over to state investigators. emily hood lives in albert lea. she says shortly after the incident - word spreaded like wildfire. hood says albert lea is a small close-knit community and the incident is the talk of the town. sot: lowerthird2line:emily hood albert lea resident i heard about it from my friend and people seem really shooking up about it because they're not use to that. / assault arrests follow-bmtag-2 both men were booked into the faribault county jail - where they face charges of felony assault and possession of a controlled substance. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the state patrol... freeborn and faribault county sheriff's offices and the albert lea police department are assisiting the bureau of criminal apprehension with the invesigation. / school bus bb gun incident-stngr-2 the