Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
My Money - Holiday budgeting tips
Here are some tips for holiday budgeting.
Posted: Fri Dec 21 08:02:25 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 08:02:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
25°
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
23°
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
23°
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
27°
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
23°
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
A cold and cloudy morning with some sun returning this afternoon.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Family files lawsuit over Floyd County intersection
Occupants of vehicle beat up, injure trooper; 2 arrested in Albert Lea
Details scarce as Leroy-Ostrander Public School teacher and principal under investigation
North Iowa cancer patient's acreage vandalized while getting treatment
Cerro Gordo Sheriff: Pop-up on computer screen leads to person losing thousands of dollars
Dozens of phone calls received by Mason City PD after "48 Hours" piece focusing on Huisentruit
Jail sentence for drunken chase with children in the vehicle
Police: Mason City driver loses control of vehicle, hits house in Charles City
Update: State Patrol says Greene man killed in Floyd County crash
APNewsBreak: 4 faced scrutiny before arrest in Tibbetts case
Latest Video
My Money - Holiday budgeting tips
Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast
RPD purchase new K-9
K9 in training
Vandals strike cancer patients home
Trooper injured, two arrested
Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit
Two injured in Rochester crash
Bell ringers needed
Olmsted County Government Center power outage
Community Events