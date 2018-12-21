Clear
Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Cold and cloudy start to the morning.

Posted: Fri Dec 21 05:11:15 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 05:45:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

morning lows have dipped into the mid and low 20's. with a 10 to 15 mph wind this morning, feel like temps are in the mid and low teens. there will be some improvements for the afternoon with highs near 30 and winds calming to around 5 to 10 mph. some sun will return as well, but clouds will return for saturday which will lead to a chance for light flurries. the weekend is looking calm with chilly conditions. starting next week will be a lot of the same. christmas day will feature more clouds and a chance for some light snow. after christmas, there will be a chance for a snow storm passing over the upper midwest. the track is still undetermined, but there will be snow chances for our area wednesday and thursday. today: partly cloudy. highs: near 30. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near 20. winds: northeast at 4 to 8 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy/flurry chance. highs: low 30's.
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
A cold and cloudy morning with some sun returning this afternoon.
