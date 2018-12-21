Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Minnesota Trooper Assaulted, Injured Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

RPD purchase new K-9

Thanks to a $7,000 donation RPD was able to purchase a new K-9 to fill their unit.

Posted: Thu Dec 20 21:30:37 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 21:30:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

Speech to Text for RPD purchase new K-9

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rochester police department is getting a new (4álegged police officer... and he may or may not be furry too. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is catching up on the new ká9's importance on the department.xxx on the scene (dog jumping out of car whining( there's a new man in blue you'll be seeing around the streets of rochester. "what do ya think, buddy?" the olmstedá rochester law enforcement ká 9 foundation rasied 7 thousand dollars. "we raised the money by selling the shirts and the calenders and now we have these little coins also that we're selling." the foundation steps in to provide money for such things as kennels, or dental care for the dogs... and thanks to them, the rochester police department now has a new 4 legged officer. this is the dog that was just purchased. right now he's working on things like prey drive and ball drive to get him comfortable with being with the officers, and soon he'll move up to school. "this will be our 8th k9 on the rochester police department we were authorized to have 8 so this will just round out and fully complete our unit." and while they may look like your furry friend sleeping on the couch next to you, these pups are all business "we do have a decent workload with the dogs theres usually not a shift that goes by where i don't use my dog in some capacity. in 2017 i deployed my dog 155 times." but these police pooches are also pár pups. "a lot of people have dogs on their own behalf so somehow they can relate to us who have dogs so not only do we use them for patrol work and police efforts, but we can also use them for school demos and other community engagement thing." and at the end of the day, they're more than an officer. they're a lifelong partner and member of the department. "we're assigned the responsibility of having to care for them and train them so that includes coming home with us so we end up bonding with them and connecting in ways that's hard to describe unless you're living it out on a daily basis."
Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPD purchase new K-9

Image

K9 in training

Image

Vandals strike cancer patients home

Image

Trooper injured, two arrested

Image

Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Image

Two injured in Rochester crash

Image

Bell ringers needed

Image

Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Image

Local impacts of major prison reform bill

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events