Speech to Text for RPD purchase new K-9

the rochester police department is getting a new (4álegged police officer... and he may or may not be furry too. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is catching up on the new ká9's importance on the department.xxx on the scene (dog jumping out of car whining( there's a new man in blue you'll be seeing around the streets of rochester. "what do ya think, buddy?" the olmstedá rochester law enforcement ká 9 foundation rasied 7 thousand dollars. "we raised the money by selling the shirts and the calenders and now we have these little coins also that we're selling." the foundation steps in to provide money for such things as kennels, or dental care for the dogs... and thanks to them, the rochester police department now has a new 4 legged officer. this is the dog that was just purchased. right now he's working on things like prey drive and ball drive to get him comfortable with being with the officers, and soon he'll move up to school. "this will be our 8th k9 on the rochester police department we were authorized to have 8 so this will just round out and fully complete our unit." and while they may look like your furry friend sleeping on the couch next to you, these pups are all business "we do have a decent workload with the dogs theres usually not a shift that goes by where i don't use my dog in some capacity. in 2017 i deployed my dog 155 times." but these police pooches are also pár pups. "a lot of people have dogs on their own behalf so somehow they can relate to us who have dogs so not only do we use them for patrol work and police efforts, but we can also use them for school demos and other community engagement thing." and at the end of the day, they're more than an officer. they're a lifelong partner and member of the department. "we're assigned the responsibility of having to care for them and train them so that includes coming home with us so we end up bonding with them and connecting in ways that's hard to describe unless you're living it out on a daily basis."