Speech to Text for Vandals strike cancer patients home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north iowa man battling cancer is trying to educate others about what to look for to catch cancer early. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learningáá the kind of messaging needed to spread the word is nuanced. natural sound 34 year old brandon erickson is battling testicular cancer. the iowa farmer started chemotherapy just this week. natural sound during this tough time he has been trying to stay positive and posting these facebook videos natural sound he's become passionate about helping others catch cancer early. i had a very aggressive tumor and neurologist said if i would've waited 6 months to a year like a lot of men they could've been in a very different conversation but he says doing what he thought was a good deedáá turned negative when a worthless character invaded his farm. we have show animals show heifer through our fence where ship where my cows are out when my girlfriend got home erickson says nothing seems to have been stolen, but... something i was trying to turn the positive and it up being a little bit of a negative and he remains committed to a positive outlook as he wages this battle. his treatment regimen is keeping him from one of his true loves... hauling gear for his beloved iowa state football team to their upcoming bowl game. i love iowa state but at the same time i'd rather get through this i'm good with getting this done and moving onto next year for nowááá getting healthy and getting his