Speech to Text for Trooper injured, two arrested

lange./// first tonight... a story that's been developing all afternoon and evening. a trooper is assaulted and injured á two suspects lead authorities on a higháspeed chase á before being arrested at an albert lea bar. kimt news 3's isabella basco has been on the case since it began. isabella á what are the latest developments? ? katie and george á this is what the scene looked like when two were arrested at sportsman's tavern this afternoon.... but tonight á we're finding out more information about what triggered the pursuit that ended at this albert lea bar.xxx sportsmans tavern is famous for its cheeseburgers in albert lea áá but something out of the ordinary happened today áá rocking one employee to her core. "i turned around and there was two guys in here. i kind of screamed cause i didn't know they were in here." luckily she spotted law enforcement right away. "they go, "what do you got here?" i say beer. right then i see two officers outside." wendelboe says this is unlike anything she has ever seen before. "i've never seen that many cops around here all at once cause there was a lot of them." according to the minnesota department of public safety á a state trooper was conducting a routine traffic stop on interstate 90 á east of blue earth when he was assaulted by the people in the car. the vehicle fled the scene... triggering a pursuit that was called off a short time later. but it was later found abandoned in albert lea... before the suspects were apprehended at sportsman's kent spellman has lived in albert lea off and on for 66 years and is a regular at the tavern. he says this is unlike anything he has ever seen or heard. "when i'm in town, i spend sometime in the cities. when i'm here, i'm here. this is a great place. nice people. no robberies." still áá today's events do not scare wendelboe or spellman. it is just a reminder to always stay on guard. "a place can be really safe and it can be secure and nothing can happen for a long time and then somebody will come and try to rob you or break into your place. always be vigilant." words of wisdom after a katie and george áá mary wendelboe áá the employee who witnessed the arrest tells me this is the second time a crime has happened at sportsman's tavern. she says they got robbed for the first time on sunday áá so it's been quite an eventful week./// thank you isabella. and the minnesota dápás says the name of the trooper who was assaulted á as well as the suspects in custody á will be released as soon as possible. the trooper was taken to united hospital in blue earth á and he was reported to be conscience and stable at the time./// new tonight at ten... an albert lea school