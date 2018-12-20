Clear
Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

We're learning new details about a pursuit from Wells to Albert Lea that landed two suspects behind bars.

Posted: Thu Dec 20 16:42:35 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 16:42:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out of albert lea. developing story a pursuit from wells on iá90 ends with two people arrested at sportsman's tavern á off of east clark street. several witnesses reported a heavy law enforcement throughout the city this afternoon... including a helicopter patrolling the area. and you can see the tavern was surrounded á thanks to these photos from robert hoffman. kimt news 3's isabella basco has been in albert lea watching the aftermath unfold... she joins us live á isabella á what do you know right now?/// live katie and george á when i first got on scene.... ( talk about what you've seen( here's what we know from law enforcement so far... á the pursuit begain in wells around 1:15 this afternoon and crossed over into albert lea around 15 minutes later. á just before 3 oáclock... two people were arrested inside of sportsman tavern. á and we are finding out both will likely be transferred to faribault county. i've spoken to several witnesses here tonight á including an employee at the tavern who tells me just how tense the situation well i turned around and they were in the sportsman and somebody had just told me there was a manhunt i screamed cuz they scared me they came in our back door which we don't use i'm going to be sticking around here to get more information on this developing story. for now á live in albert lea á isabella basco á kimt news 3.///
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
