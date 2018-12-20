Clear
Two injured in Rochester crash

It happened Thursday afternoon at a busy Rochester intersection

Posted: Thu Dec 20 16:41:31 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 16:41:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

katie lange./// breaking news breaking just over an hour ago... a vehicle accident in rochester backs up traffic at a busy intersection. it happened at the crossing of 11th avenue and 12th street southeast á at around 4á30... a heavy time for traffic. law enforcement tells our reporter on scene that two vehicles collided right in front of macken funeral home. 2 people were transported to saint mary's hospital with minor injuries. we will continue to follow up with law enforcement throughout the evening á so stay tuned for the latest./// we begin tonight with a developing story out of albert lea. developing story a pursuit from wells on iá90 ends with two people arrested at sportsman's tavern á off of east clark street. several witnesses reported a heavy law enforcement throughout
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
