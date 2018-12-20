Clear
Bell ringers needed

Donations to Salvation Army down.

the crisp á sharp ding dong of bells á means one thing during the holiday season.... salvation army bell ringers. but those ringing bells aren't coaxing shoppers to donate this year.... live the salvation army is finding itself well below its seasonal target goals... that includes the branch in mason city. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at shopko where a ringer has spent all day collecting donations. alex?xxx katie and george á shopko has been a hotspot throughout this season of giving. the salvation army has been disappointed with donations this season. i spoke with a longtime bell ringer today to get his thoughts. nat if you've ever made a holiday season stop at the shopko in mason city, you've surely walked by charles scifert (syá firt). i practically know everyone in mason city. the longtime volunteer has been bell ringing for nearly 60 years. he's passionate about helping out during the holiday season. he's noticed a dip in donations this year despite a lot of holiday shoppers. "people have to spend more for groceries nowadays and they got higher bills... during the holidays. and just taking care of a home is expensive too. you just can't give everything to charity, and there's other the mason city salvation army tells me it remains more than 20á thousand dollars short of this year's goal of 95 thousand dollars.. stilláá á volunteers are determined to keep after it throughout this holiday season. live in mason city á alex jirgens
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
