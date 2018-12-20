Speech to Text for Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight the olmsted county government center is once again up and running after power had to be turned off for almost two hours this morning. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out why it happened in the first place á and what security measures were taken during the outage.xxx on the scene a circuit breaker in the detention center of the government center is to blame for this morning's power outage. when the circuit breaker failed á the only way to safely replace it was to shut down power to the entire building. here's a look at the scene outside the government center just before 10a.m. the county tells kimt the sheriff's is prepared for events like this á and have a power outage protocol. including manning the doors to keep the building secure á and letting people know they'll have to come back when the building reá opens. "they staff individuals at different doors around the building and then we also have security and access staff that take care of card access, card readers, letting the public know that the building is closed." the government center will be having a scheduled shutdown on christmas eve and christmas day. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. during the outage the detention center was on lockdown... as for the city hall side of the government center á it was not affected by the shutdown. talk about a dismal mixed bag today...