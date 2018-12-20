Speech to Text for Local impacts of major prison reform bill

near 20. winds: that very often. here are a few key points in the bill that would reform parts of the criminal justice system. it would ease federal sentencing restrictions when it comes to nonáviolent perpetrators. and judges will have more discretion when sentencing drug offenders. it would also boost prisoner rehabilitation efforts.... and ((reduce life sentences for some drug offenders with three convictions to (25 years. and while it (is gaining widespread support from politicians we're finding out not (everyone is in favor. kimt news 3's katie hinker reports. xxx on the scene while this bill would impact prisons on the federal level it has a definite trickle down effect. i talked with cerro gordo county sheriff kevin pals about how this bill would impact our local communities. unfortunately none of us know who is going to reoffend sheriff pals points out federal criminals who may be released early under the first step act would be coming back to communities in north iowa and southern minnesota. while he hopes they will be rehabilitated and won't reoffend, there is no guarantee. the bill also refers to drug crimes as being non violent... but sheriff pals has an issue with that. a lot of people's opinions on drugs now, it's not a violent crime anymore. unfortunately how many lives has that drug user or drug dealer influenced in other people's families. the sheriff also says many violent crimes are committed while people are under the influence of drugs... and says we need to do a better job of getting people (help. we need to work together law enforcement, judicial system, social services medical, we need to work together to help these people because there are a lot of people falling through the cracks and nobody has the right answer because if we did we wouldn't have this problem in america. the first step act now goes to the house for consideration the first step act would expand job training and programs in an effort to reduce repeat offenses. the house is expected to give its approval yet