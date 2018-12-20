Clear
Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

some of us have been battling a wintry mixture of precipitation this afternoon, but the activity will be coming to an end as we slip into the evening hours. breezier conditions will persist with winds remaining from the northwest gusting up to 30 mph. expect mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the overnight before high pressure from the west trickles in and begins to clear things out. this will lead to mostly sunny skies for the bulk of friday, with winds keeping our temperatures near 30. clouds will increase friday night and bring us into a partly to mostly cloudy weekend complete with some isolated flurries for saturday. looking into next week, both christmas eve and christmas will remain mostly dry with a few flurries/light snow mixed. the next big system looks to make it's way in the day after christmas, which will have an impact on midwestern travel. tonight: mostly cloudy/breezy. lows: lower 20s. winds: northwest at 5 to 15 mph. gusts up to 30 mph. friday: mostly sunny. highs: near 30. winds: northwest at 5 to 15 mph. friday night: increasing clouds/mostly
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
