Speech to Text for Bump stock ban moves forward

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a federal ban on a weapon accessory is moving forward this week - meaning the owners of bump stocks are going to have to turn them in to the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives. bump stocks mc-vo-1 lowerthird2line:ban on bump stocks moves forward mason city, ia bump stocks gained attention after one was used in the 20-17 mass shooting at a las vegas music festival that killed 58 people and injured more than 800 others. bump stocks allow a semi- automatic weapon to function like a fully automatic by using the recoil of a rifle to help the shooter pull the trigger quickly with little effort. according to the proposed ban--bump stocks would reclassify the guns as fully automatic weapons - which are illegal to own in iowa. hart brothers in mason city has already removed bump stocks from the shelves but say most people probably won't be turning the accessory over to the a-t-f.xxx bump stocks mc-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kemlin hart hart brothers weaponry this is a crazy decision if i were to say to anybody hey you've got that hundred dollar $200 $300 thing that you can't have anymore there's no way for them to track it people don't want to give them up why would they bring a blank check to oh yeah take my stuff doesn't make any sense it isn't illegal to own a fully automatic weapon in minnesota - but the state does put a restriction on the type of weapons that can be owned and who can own them. / hope