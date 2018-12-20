Speech to Text for Habitat for Humanity work continues into the winter

volunteers are braving the elements to build a local family a new home. habitat volunteers and merger-vo-1 habitat volunteers and merger-vo-3 back in april - two rivers habitat for humanity crews began working to take down this house to build a new one for a rochester family to move in. lowerthird2line:habitat for humanity working through winter rochester, mn that house is now gone - and this new one is in the works. louis behrends and his fellow volunteers are working every week - rain snow or shine - to get the roof finished and the house enclosed so that they can work indoors the rest of the winter. habitat volunteers and merger-sot-1 habitat volunteers and merger-sot-3 weather is the driver even though right now it's trying to rain and snow but we had some really nice days and so those nice days we take advantage of and maybe even put in a few extra hours to get the house moving along and also we were hoping to get it closed in and take a couple days off over the christmas week in october - rochester area habitat for humanity and habitat for humanity of steele-waseca counties announced they are joining to become two rivers habitat for humanity. in the new year - they say this will not affect the operations of habitat for humanity - but will give them a bigger neighborhood to work in and to recruit volunteers. / coming up...