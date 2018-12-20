Clear
Proposal calls for SNAP recipients to work if eligible

One local SNAP recipient disagrees with the plan.

/ this afternoon - president trump signed a new farm bill into law. one initial provision that didn't make it into the bill required those who receive food stamp benefits to work in order to qualify for the program. but now - the president and the u-s-d-a are reintroducing a proposal to tighten the requirements. kimt news 3's alex jirgens set out to find out how the proposal could impact those in our area. he joins us live in the newsroom. alex?xxx work for food stamps-lintro-2 amy - the goal is simple... get more people working and get them off of food stamps. but i spoke with a food stamp recipient today - and she says that the proposal would not be a fix all.xxx work for food stamps-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:work requirements for snap beneficiaries mason city, ia janice schutt of mason city only receives 15 dollars in food stamps per month. she believes the proposal would only hurt recipients... and wouldn't save much in taxpayer dollars. lowerthird2line:janice schutt mason city, ia "we get very little in food stamps. it's not a big item per person, however, it does help us with our budgets." / work for food stamps-ltag-2 in a call with media outlets yesterday - agriculture secretary sonny perdue says that the changes could save taxpayers 15 billion dollars over the next 10 years. live in the newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. currently - recipients who can work must work at least 20 hours a week to maintain their benefits. / habitat volunteers and merger-vo-4
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
