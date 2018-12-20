Clear
Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Some isolated rain and rain/snow mix for the morning. Staying cloudy until tomorrow.

Posted: Thu Dec 20 05:13:41 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 05:29:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((the morning temperature started in the mid 30's, but now that the strong northwest winds have returned, we will see the temperatures drop through the rest of the morning and stay near 30 for the afternoon. feel like temps will be in the low 20's and teens. it will be much colder today than what we've had for the week so far. along with the colder temps, there will be a chance for a rain snow mix for the morning hours which can make for some patchy ice spots on the road by mid morning. the wintry mix will come to an end this afternoon and we will start to dry out as we stay cloudy. colder temps settle in tonight with lows in the low 20's and patchy fog friday morning. sunshine will return for friday afternoon with highs in the upper 20's. more clouds will be back for the weekend with some more sun for sunday. looking at next week, christmas eve is looking nice with some chilly conditions. however, christmas day still has a chance for some light snow. the days after christmas is looking bumpy with a chance for the midwest's next winter storm moving in. today: morning rain/snow mix/mostly cloudy. highs: mid 30s. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. gusts up to 25 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: low 20s. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. friday: mostly
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
There will be a rain snow mix returning for the morning with clouds for the afternoon.
