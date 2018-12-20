Speech to Text for Cup of Joe with the Chief

does anything bring people together better than a cup of coffee? this morning at saint james coffee á rochester police chief jim franklin á city attorney jason loos á and other officers sat down with community members over a hot cup of joe. it's an effort to have an open dialogue between law enforcement and the it allows the citizens to really see the kind of human side behind the badge and the uniform and secondly it allows our officers to really see the citizen side of things. whats life like in your neighborhood, whats it like to live where you live, whats it like to work where you work and what are your issues because your issues are our issues the plan is to have these meetings quarterly in the new year./// well there was a large police presence at the mason city shopko today... but it wasn't for what you might think. law enforcement are