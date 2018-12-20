Clear
Santa Brede come to town

Ho Ho Ho! Santa Brede is in town.

Posted: Wed Dec 19 20:44:49 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 20:44:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

off./// it's a tradition ardell brede has been doing since his first year as mayor.. visiting city offices and departments at christmas time. but the santa suit and all the bells and whistles with public works pulling him around in a sleigh didn't come until later. he's done it yearly as a way to say thank you and merry christmas to city workers... and as his time as mayor comes to an end... so could his the thing is it's bittersweet cuz i know next year i won't be doing this. i could do something perhaps i don't know yet, but i won't have access to the sleigh and the drivers and all that. for the past seven years á mayor brede has been buying trees for the city parks as part of his own season
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
