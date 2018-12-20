Speech to Text for Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

continuing coverage well it's news no parent wants to hear. two educators at leroyá ostrander schools are under investigation... and there are a lot of unanswered questions tonight.. but káiámát news 3's brooke mckivergan is digging in to the story... and has new, intriguing details. brooke? katie, george, i spoke with the superintenden t today who answered as many questions as he could... but we still aren't sure what the allegations are and (who made them. but here's what we do know about the investigation into a principal á and 5th grade teac cant share a whole lh you other than the fact that there was alligations that started the investigation and obviously with alligations we have to do an investigation and basically the culmination of it was last night." last night's school board meeting... which one parent tells me went on until about mid night. "the school board non renewed trevor carrier's assistant football position and they noná renewed basketball for both aaron and trevor." trevor carrier is still a 5th grade teacher at the school, and aaron hungerholt is still the principal. but kyle stern who coaches with carrier feels the probe.. which cost the school tens of thousands of dollars... is unfair. "why an investigation takes almost 3 months with absolutely no answers .theres been no contact to the majority of the football parents, there's been no contact with the other 3 parents myself included with these so called alligations against trevor and aaron." he's known both men for years and thinks escorting the pair off school grounds was overkill, along with the investigation and their ouster as coaches. "i personally would not be apart of a program where there was any misconduct at all, i would be the one to report it if i knew of any of it. the allegations i believe are petty and should have been dealt with in a much different way." now i did reach out to principal hungerholt via the eámail address listed on the school's website á to hopfully hear his side of the story á but i have yet to hear back./// thank you brooke... and the parent she spoke with says he expects the legal documents will be made public within the next couple of weeks. so we will be keeping an eye on this story to keep you up to date with this investigation./// a traffic stop quickly turned into theft charges for one north