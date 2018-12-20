Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Cops go shopping with children and their families during the holiday season.

Posted: Wed Dec 19 20:43:02 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 20:43:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Cops for Kids at Christmas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year./// well there was a large police presence at the mason city shopko today... but it wasn't for what you might think. law enforcement are actually helping out those in need for their annual shop with a cop at christmas. káiámát news three's brian tabick has the story.xxx on the scene natural sound the mason city police department is giving the gift ofáá gifts this year to around 75 families in need including celina flores'. flores lost her job this year at the hospital. money is now tight. police are spending 75 dollars on each childáá50 for clothes and 25 for a toyááto share some holiday joy. it actually helps out a lot this year and that they are doing this sotr of thing. it feels great. the mason city police department is still collecting donationsááall of that money will go torwards cops for kids at christmas next
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events