Speech to Text for RTTC Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is the last tournament of the season for a sport in rochester you might not know about... the rochester table ing pong nats tonight is the final singles tournament for the winter season... but don't worry, these paddle flipping athletes will be back at it with their next season starting in january. this is the first table tennis club in rochester that started in 2003 by a group of local players... one of which is a current coach. he tells káiámát this sport is unique in a few ways... but most importantly its inclusiveness of (all ages.xxx "you see the wide ranges of ages from 7 to 70 80 so its just a sport that caters to everybody, you don't have to if you don't want to or it could be very physical... watch some of the matches it could be very physical." tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d wintry mix/patchy fog. lows: low 30s. winds: west southwest at 5 to 15 mph. thursday: patchy am fog/mostly cloudy/breezy /isolated