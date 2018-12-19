Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

We're learning what contributes to water quality issues and how it can be addressed

Posted: Wed Dec 19 16:48:48 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 16:48:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hours this it's a growing concern throughout southeast minnesota. contaminated water from fetelizers on farmland. it's been less than 24áhours since a permit was denied for a large hog farm in our area. but why? groundwater pollution. a meeting about the problem got underway today. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox was at the meeting and joins us to explain how community members are fighting for clean water. katie... george towards the end of the meeting... it became pretty tense. community members are asking for more to be done from the state level to combat water pollution in their community. i spoke to a man who attended the meeting who tells me he doesn't want to have to rely on drinking out of these to live. <vo:the results of a three year study on the impact of farm pollution on well water are alarming. sot:<this is a critical issue over the entire landscape of southeastern minnesota we have these tests that show high propertions of bad wells and bad water high nitrate levels high pesticide levels. and it's leaking into the ground from our cropping systems.> vo:jeffrey broberg, with the minnesota well owners organization, says contaminated water is affecting southeast minnesotans. what's causing ground water to become polluted? unviersity of minnesota educator greg klinger sees that as a difficult question. sot: it's a big complicated issue. i think what a lot of data suggests it's going to take a lot of different solutions. trying a lot of different things to address a lot of those issues. vo:broberg wants the state to put clean water ahead of profits. sot: my fear is the water gets so bad that we can't drink it everybody would have to have treated water public supplies of water, bottled water in our camps and in our homes. vo: broberg sees one glaring need in the wake of the study.. sot: the study shows why it klinger tells me he will continue to study pollution on farms to learn more about patterns in groundwater pollution. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. iowa governor kim
Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Image

Ronald McDonald House works to make holidays away from home special

Image

Firearm safety to be taught in school

Image

Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

Image

Vaping makes teens' risky behaviors harder to detect

Community Events