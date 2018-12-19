Speech to Text for Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hours this it's a growing concern throughout southeast minnesota. contaminated water from fetelizers on farmland. it's been less than 24áhours since a permit was denied for a large hog farm in our area. but why? groundwater pollution. a meeting about the problem got underway today. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox was at the meeting and joins us to explain how community members are fighting for clean water. katie... george towards the end of the meeting... it became pretty tense. community members are asking for more to be done from the state level to combat water pollution in their community. i spoke to a man who attended the meeting who tells me he doesn't want to have to rely on drinking out of these to live. <vo:the results of a three year study on the impact of farm pollution on well water are alarming. sot:<this is a critical issue over the entire landscape of southeastern minnesota we have these tests that show high propertions of bad wells and bad water high nitrate levels high pesticide levels. and it's leaking into the ground from our cropping systems.> vo:jeffrey broberg, with the minnesota well owners organization, says contaminated water is affecting southeast minnesotans. what's causing ground water to become polluted? unviersity of minnesota educator greg klinger sees that as a difficult question. sot: it's a big complicated issue. i think what a lot of data suggests it's going to take a lot of different solutions. trying a lot of different things to address a lot of those issues. vo:broberg wants the state to put clean water ahead of profits. sot: my fear is the water gets so bad that we can't drink it everybody would have to have treated water public supplies of water, bottled water in our camps and in our homes. vo: broberg sees one glaring need in the wake of the study.. sot: the study shows why it klinger tells me he will continue to study pollution on farms to learn more about patterns in groundwater pollution. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. iowa governor kim