Jared Penning makes decision

Standout lineman Jared Penning commits to North Iowa for college

Posted: Wed Dec 19 16:42:37 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 16:42:38 PST 2018
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Jared Penning makes decision

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

decision on where he plans to play college football. jared penning, a senior at clear lake high school, is signing to play at the univeristy of northern iowa along side his brother trevor. penning says making the decision was not an easy one with offers from ná dásáu, south dakota state and several there's a lot of pros and cons to go into this place with this place. i'm in my last two were ndsu and uni and the main thing is just the people they are sold me on uni. penning is hoping to play right guard at uánáiááalong side his brother at the northern iowa panthers
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
