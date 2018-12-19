Speech to Text for Jared Penning makes decision

decision on where he plans to play college football. jared penning, a senior at clear lake high school, is signing to play at the univeristy of northern iowa along side his brother trevor. penning says making the decision was not an easy one with offers from ná dásáu, south dakota state and several there's a lot of pros and cons to go into this place with this place. i'm in my last two were ndsu and uni and the main thing is just the people they are sold me on uni. penning is hoping to play right guard at uánáiááalong side his brother at the northern iowa panthers basketball teams are