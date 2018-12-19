Speech to Text for Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

christmas is less than a week away. sadly, not everyone can afford to put presents under their tree. as always, the salvation army is jumping in to help. the goal is to provide presents and cheer for needy families. emily briggs is volunteering this holiday season at the salvation army. she's of the belief everybody deserves a merry it's hard for families to do that without giving gifts for their children on christmas day it's something parents want to do for there kids so it's really important to us her to spread that christmas cheer. the salvation army is handing out toys today coming up...