Speech to Text for Sky High Construction

every day. in fact it may remind you of the movie "up"... a house is lifted off the ground... and moved to a new location. that was the scene today in clear lake... a home got hoisted onto a new foundation... but had to overcome some significant obstacles in the big move. a challenge a forest city contractor is up to tackling. on the scene kimt news 3's alex jirgens has a story of nomadic architecture.x xx moving a new home into place isn't always easy á especially when you're trying to move pieces of it over some power lines. those i spoke with with farus contracting of forest city tell me that they're gaining some valuable experience out of this. nat joe farus has moved a lot of houses over the years. "i enjoy doing it. it's exciting, especially when you're doing something... going this high in the air. we don't see this all that often." he recently took over the family business á just in time to move an entire house onto a new foundation. surrounding powerlines, though, had to remain connected during the big move. "this was the first one we ever had where someone didn't want their power turned off." to accomplish the project... pieces of the home were assembled in the surf ballroom parking lot... then loaded piece by piece onto a big rig. a large 300 ton demag crane lifted the house in four separate sections high over active lines onto the foundation. wind was a worrisome factor in the move too. "the wind could start pushing that house and it's so heavy and with the inertia, it's almost impossible to stop it and it could hit the crane. so you have to be careful with that." while the farus's have a lot of experience with moves like this... they hope the next time ááá they can eliminate one obstacle. "if we ever have to do this that everyone agrees to let us shut the power off for a short period. it would be a lot faster and easier." thank you alex. once all the pieces of the house were put into place á crews went to work on suring up the house to secure it against the weather. the interior of the house will be completed before the home owner can move in./// it's