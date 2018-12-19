Speech to Text for Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

a lot of us jumped back into the 40s again as warm air continues in from the south á but this will all be changing tonight, when a cold front passes over. this incoming front will bring chances for light drizzle/flurrie s back into the area alongside some patchy fog overnight and into thursday morning. winds will pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph through the day. luckily, precipitation chances come to an end as high pressure moves in for friday. temperatures will remain above average in the lower 30s coming into the holiday weekend with dry conditions and spots of sunshine scattered throughout. the next chance for snow arrives monday night through christmas day. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d wintry mix/patchy fog. lows: low 30s. winds: west southwest at 5 to 15 mph. thursday: patchy am fog/mostly cloudy/breezy /isolated am mix. highs: mid to low 30s. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. gusts up to 25 mph. thursday night: