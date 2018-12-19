Speech to Text for Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kim reynolds is reaching a milestone todayáá finishing her 99 county tour for the year. the 99 county tour is made famous by senior uás senator chuck grassley, who did what became known as the grassley tour. newsroom this year's season finale of the reynolds tour... has a unique twist. káiámát news three's brian tabick joins us live from the newsroom with more. katie and george, iowa governor kim reynolds and the luitenant governor are taking a little break from talking politics and instead are reading to students take a look. natural sound iowa governor kim reynolds was met with homemade grinch masks as she geared up to read the doctor seuss classic to students at central springs elementary school. with the holiday break just days awayáá á the guv is eager to keep iowa students focused on the joy of reading. the governor was clearly aglow in the company of the kids. <i said of the kids were my favorite things that i do is the governor and it's really important to get out i just put county get on the state with mix it up we've done several small business visit and several i've had opportunity to read to several elementary classes > this is the last stop of the day before heading back to des moines. katie and george, reynolds also read to forest city elementray students too. live in the newsroom brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. the iowa legislative session will kick off in less than a month. opening day is january 14th. still