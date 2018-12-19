Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Governor Reynolds wraps up her 99 county tour.

Posted: Wed Dec 19 16:38:15 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 16:38:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kim reynolds is reaching a milestone todayáá finishing her 99 county tour for the year. the 99 county tour is made famous by senior uás senator chuck grassley, who did what became known as the grassley tour. newsroom this year's season finale of the reynolds tour... has a unique twist. káiámát news three's brian tabick joins us live from the newsroom with more. katie and george, iowa governor kim reynolds and the luitenant governor are taking a little break from talking politics and instead are reading to students take a look. natural sound iowa governor kim reynolds was met with homemade grinch masks as she geared up to read the doctor seuss classic to students at central springs elementary school. with the holiday break just days awayáá á the guv is eager to keep iowa students focused on the joy of reading. the governor was clearly aglow in the company of the kids. <i said of the kids were my favorite things that i do is the governor and it's really important to get out i just put county get on the state with mix it up we've done several small business visit and several i've had opportunity to read to several elementary classes > this is the last stop of the day before heading back to des moines. katie and george, reynolds also read to forest city elementray students too. live in the newsroom brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. the iowa legislative session will kick off in less than a month. opening day is january 14th. still
Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Image

Ronald McDonald House works to make holidays away from home special

Image

Firearm safety to be taught in school

Image

Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

Image

Vaping makes teens' risky behaviors harder to detect

Community Events