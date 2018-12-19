Speech to Text for Ronald McDonald House works to make holidays away from home special

holidays away from home-stngr-2 the holidays are a time to be with family and friends... but not everyone gets to spend them at home. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in the rochester studio to tell us about how families at the ronald mcdonald house in rochester celebrate christmas.xxx holidays away from home-bmintro-2 amy - this is kallen jorgenson - before he got sick. his entire body shut down from septic shock... leading him to need a heart surgery - amputations of his hands and feet - and dialysis.xxx holidays away from home-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:away from home for the holidays rochester, mn nat: they didn't think he would survive the heart surgery but thankfully dr. said well he's a kid, we got to try and kallen - now 17 years old - did survive... but is still in inpatient care at mayo clinic. his mother jennifer and his father and siblings have lived at the ronald mcdonald house in rochester for the last 18 months - over 6 hours away from their home in thief river falls. holidays away from home-pkg-3 "when your life feels like a mess and everything is all upside down and in a tizzy, it is so comforting to be here at the ronald mcdonald house." holidays away from home-pkg-5 everywhere you look - the ronald mcdonald house is decorated for christmas. behind these wrapped doors - parents and children shop for presents for each other. holidays away from home-pkg-4 "we say shop because they get to do it for free, cause of the generosity of the community. everything in the snowflake room is donated." holidays away from home-pkg-6 gift giving is a big part of the joy here at the house. "every day we have a day brightener or something little in our mailbox that just totally gets your mind off of what you've experienced in the hospital" "additional family acitivities, additional ways to just remind them that people are thinking of them, that they have a lot to be thankful for even though there are some difficult times going on." the jorgensons will not be spending christmas day at the ronald mcdonald house. because of kallen's medical needs at mayo - they're making rochester their official home on friday... but closing on a new house brings mixed emotions. the jorgensons are sad to leave thief river falls - but are also feeling blessed to be - in a way - home for the holidays. "i am so thankful that we will be able to have a home and be able to be close and be able to bring kallen home eventually and i'm so thankful that the ronald mcdonald house has blessed us." / holidays away from home-bmtag-2 a year ago - the jorgenson family was advised to bring kallen home for the holidays with hospice care because he was so sick. but this year - they will sing christmas carrols with him in the hospital and in the new year - they plan to bring him to his new home. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. / / thank you annalise. if you want to donate a gift - you can drop it off at the ronald mcdonald house. /