Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Firearm safety to be taught in school

Two school districts in north Iowa will be teaching hunters' safety as part of the P.E. curriculum.

Posted: Wed Dec 19 15:57:17 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 15:57:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Firearm safety to be taught in school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

follow-vo-2 it's a story that we first brought you yesterday... two school districts in butler county are introducing firearm safety as part of their physical education curriculum. gun course follow-vo-1 lowerthird2line:firearm safety being taught at 2 schools kimt news 3 beginning in late february - 7th and 8th graders at north butler and clarksville community schools will take part in the state of iowa's hunter safety course. in addition to firearm safety and safe hunting practices - students will learn about firearms ethics - basic first aid and good decision making skills. steve schutte is a board member of the ventura gun club - and has also taught hunter education courses for years. he says the course will be valuable to students.xxx gun course follow-sot-1 lowerthird2line:steve schutte ventura gun club board member "when you're handling a firearm, there's no reset button. you don't press a red button and you go back and everybody's alive again or not hurt. it's a no mistake sport." we reached out to butler county conservation board naturalist steve martin - who will be teaching the course to middle school stuents. he says the guns used will be inoperable... and no live ammunition will be used. parents can also opt to have their child not take the course. tonight on kimt news 3 at ten - we hear why parents are encouraged to let their students attend. / modular home
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Image

Ronald McDonald House works to make holidays away from home special

Image

Firearm safety to be taught in school

Image

Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

Image

Vaping makes teens' risky behaviors harder to detect

Community Events