Speech to Text for Firearm safety to be taught in school

follow-vo-2 it's a story that we first brought you yesterday... two school districts in butler county are introducing firearm safety as part of their physical education curriculum. gun course follow-vo-1 lowerthird2line:firearm safety being taught at 2 schools kimt news 3 beginning in late february - 7th and 8th graders at north butler and clarksville community schools will take part in the state of iowa's hunter safety course. in addition to firearm safety and safe hunting practices - students will learn about firearms ethics - basic first aid and good decision making skills. steve schutte is a board member of the ventura gun club - and has also taught hunter education courses for years. he says the course will be valuable to students.xxx gun course follow-sot-1 lowerthird2line:steve schutte ventura gun club board member "when you're handling a firearm, there's no reset button. you don't press a red button and you go back and everybody's alive again or not hurt. it's a no mistake sport." we reached out to butler county conservation board naturalist steve martin - who will be teaching the course to middle school stuents. he says the guns used will be inoperable... and no live ammunition will be used. parents can also opt to have their child not take the course. tonight on kimt news 3 at ten - we hear why parents are encouraged to let their students attend. / modular home