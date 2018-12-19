Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

40-year-old Troy Reams was killed in the accident.

Posted: Wed Dec 19 15:20:44 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 15:20:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is dead after a crash early this morning. fatal ave of the saints crash-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy: 2018 google fatal crash on avenue of the saints google earth, landsat/copernicus it happened at 5:30 at the highway 218 and highway 18 intersection along the avenue of the saints. that's right across from the loves truck stop in floyd. lowerthird2line:fatal crash on avenue of the saints floyd, ia eastbound travel was reduced to one lane for more than three hours during a busy travel time. the iowa state patrol says 40- year-old troy reams was driving a ford fusion that rear-ended a semi. the car evenually ended up wedged underneath an r-v parked off the roadway. reams was pronounced dead at the scene. hundreds of drivers came upon that crash this morning including truck driver - alex dawson.xxx fatal ave of the saints crash-sot-1 lowerthird2line:alex dawson truck driver you know the worst thing for me as a driver is to be involved in an accident where someone is hurt or killed. so i think of that often hoping it would never happen to me so that motivates me to be more careful i guess. but you really reach out with your heart to the drivers when you see this. although that intersection is notoriously known as a place where crashes happen - authorities say that did not factor into this accident. / lamp catches on
Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Image

Ronald McDonald House works to make holidays away from home special

Image

Firearm safety to be taught in school

Image

Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

Image

Vaping makes teens' risky behaviors harder to detect

Community Events