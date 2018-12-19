Speech to Text for Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

A person is dead after a crash early this morning. It happened at 5:30 at the highway 218 and highway 18 intersection along the avenue of the saints. That's right across from the loves truck stop in floyd. Eastbound travel was reduced to one lane for more than three hours during a busy travel time. The iowa state patrol says 40-year-old troy reams was driving a ford fusion that rear-ended a semi. The car evenually ended up wedged underneath an r-v parked off the roadway. Reams was pronounced dead at the scene. Hundreds of drivers came upon that crash this morning including truck driver - alex dawson. Alex Dawson, truck driver: "You know the worst thing for me as a driver is to be involved in an accident where someone is hurt or killed. So I think of that often hoping it would never happen to me so that motivates me to be more careful I guess. But you really reach out with your heart to the drivers when you see this." Although that intersection is notoriously known as a place where crashes happen - authorities say that did not factor into this accident.