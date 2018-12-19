Speech to Text for Vaping makes teens' risky behaviors harder to detect

that arrest comes just days after a report on teen substance abuse showed that while teens are less likely to use alcohol and tobacco.... they are significantly more likely to vape. vaping involves inhaling vapors from an electronic cigarette that can contain nicotine or marijuana. now - the surgeon general's office is calling it an epidemic among teens in the u- s... and it could have health impacts for decades to come. kimt news 3's calyn thompson is learning more about why it's a problem that's hard for both law enforcement and parents to identify. she joins us now live in rochester. calyn?xxx maplive:concerns about vaping rochester, mn google earth 2018 google law enforcement center.jpg amy - i'm here at the law enforcement center tonight. thc follow vaping-lintro-2 given the arrest - we know vaping is in our area. a big concern when it comes to vaping is nicotine... but i'm learning marijuana is another substance that can be in these devices. and as i'm finding out - one big problem with this - it's hard to detect.xxx thc follow vaping-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:detecting what teens are vaping rochester, mn it's more enticing for them to start using because of the flavors and the smells and it doesn't look like cigarettes. nat: yup holly hanson has a son in middle school ... thc follow vaping-pkg-3 i did ask my son if kids at his school were doing it and he said he didn't know, but i'm sure they probably are. thc follow vaping-pkg-4 rochester school resource officer daniel stensgard knows they are... nat: they're getting it from somewhere... he says he even sees it in schools. thc follow vaping-pkg-5 a lot of it is nicotine, i mean there's kids that are vaping nicotine but there are also kids who are vaping thc oil. thc follow vaping-pkg-6 but he says telling the difference isn't easy. it's difficult to determine just by looking at it or smelling it if it is marijuana oil or thc. that's because like nicotine - it comes in differernt flavors that can mask the smell. something that can be a worry to parents who say they wouldn't even be able to tell what a vaping device is. that's very concerning, especially if it doesn't smell because that's usually the give away is the smell of the marijuana so if they're putting it in those pens and it's marijuana and you don't know it, it could lead to a lot of bigger issues. issues with the law... or even health. if you're taking a hit of thc oil, you might be taking way more than you're used to or way more than you think you're taking so it can cause bad reactions... / thc follow vaping-ltag-2 officer stensgard tells me having a vape that contains t-h-c oil could lead to felony drug charges. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. parents are being urged to eduate themselves on the issue - and talk with their kids. rochester public schools plans to host a community forum on january 15th - with vaping being one of the topics that will be discussed. / fatal ave of the saints