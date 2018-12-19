Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

dropped into the mid 30's. with the clouds back with us, the temps won't be moving much with highs still above average near 40. there will be a chance for rain through the day. the temperatures will drop overnight to the low 30's which could lead to some wintry mix and ice for thursday morning. the impact will be minor on your morning commute. the clouds will last through thursday with a chance for light snow thursday afternoon. the sunshine returns for friday á the first day of winter! however, temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s to low 30s before a round of light snow chances come in for saturday. sunday and monday look dry, and there remains a chance for snowfall come christmas day. today: patchy am fog/isolated rain & drizzle. highs: near 40. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: cloudy/isolate d wintry mix. lows: low 30s. winds: sough at 5 to 15 mph. gusts up to 25 mph. thursday: cloudy & windy. highs: mid to