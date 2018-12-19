Speech to Text for CWD Response Efforts

new cases of chronic wasting disease found in wild deer in fillmore county, according to the minnesota department of natural resources. and tonight... they're taking action, and hoping members of the community will as well. about 200 people filled the fillmore central school's auditorium to learn about the initiatives the dánár is taking in response to cá wád. there will be 2 special hunts, (and people in the hunt boundary who own at least 20 acres of land will be receiving a land owner deer hunting permit in the mail right after the holidays... you may choose to use it or just toss it aside, but you are urged to remember that every deer must be tested for the disease. one local we spoke with tells kimt he's all for the new efforts.xxx "i feel like right now this is our best option to lower the deer densities when you have less deer you have less interaction and less possibility to spread the disease." the special hunt will be for the deer permit areas you see listed on your screen... all are south of interstate 90... these hunts will take place from december 21st to 23rd and december 28th through the