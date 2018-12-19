Clear
Finding Common Ground Over Water Tower

The historical society and members of Kasson's city council are agreeing on what's next for their historic water tower

Posted: Tue Dec 18 20:53:09 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 20:53:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

historical society and some members of city council have been having disagreements over the water tower sign. the historical preservation society and some members of city council disagreed over the size... color scheme and location of the sign... but it looks like they have reached common ground. the ad hoc water tower committee has decided to go with the historical society's script. barbara pike áá a former mayor of kasson has lived in town since 1957. she helped fight this battle and says the tower has special meaning to her. "it's the one distinguishing feature that kasson has and we'd like to keep that." after the water tower committee gives their recommendatio ns áá city council will vote on their
Finding Common Ground Over Water Tower

