Speech to Text for MPCA Commissioner denies proposed feedlot permit

protesters' concerns about a proposed hog farm near mabel are being validated by a state agency. that's right... the minnesota pollution control agency is denying a permit for catalpa ag's nearly 5á thousand hog facility... saying it poses a threat to public health. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan joins us now with what the land stewardship project, who has been very vocal throughout the whole process thinks about the agency's decision.xxx katie, george, the minnesota pollution control agency denied the permit for the proposed swine facility to be built on this land. at issue: high levels of nitrate in drinking water in 19 of 24 townships in fillmore county. still, the story doesn't end there. the land stewardship project, or lsp, says in part, "while the mpca denied catalpa ag's application for a general permit, the company may still apply for a customized permit. if a permit is applied for, then there must be environmental review on this new proposal and the public push for an environmental impact statement would continue". but al hein, who proposed the hoglot says when he found out his proposal was denied, he was okay with the decision. "to be honest with you i was relieved and i thought well that's a good thing because i thought they might call for an environmental impact statement as the lsp people wanted and to me, nothing would be more hypocritical than calling for a natural organic based nutrient program for a farm to require an environmental impact statement." hein tells me he feels like calling for an environmental impact statement would put a negative connotation with agriculture as being dangerous for the environment. thank you brooke and al hein tells kimt he does plan on applying for another permit and says if any of his neighbors or community members have questions or concerns... he would love to help educate them. still to