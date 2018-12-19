Clear
McGoon's Could Become Landmark

It's a building in Rochester that could be preserved

Posted: Tue Dec 18 20:50:18 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 20:50:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

mcgoon's pub and restaurant could potentially become a historic landmark in the med city. the is formerly known as the olmsted county bank and trust company. built in 1918... it's neoá classical style has the heritage preservation committee áá or hpc áá interested in making it a potential land mark on their historic registry. one partner is interested in getting featured on the list... but tells kimt his father and also coáowner is not as excited. "i think his perception of other buildings being on the historic registry and from what other people have told him is just negative. they might have too much power and too much say but other times there could be more incentives than there is negatives." the committee will discuss mcgoon's possible inclusion on the list in
