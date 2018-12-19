Speech to Text for E-cigarettes, vaping declared epidemic

medical professionals view it as an alarming trend. the national institutes of health's 'monitoring the future' survey shows that teens use of eá cigarettes is increasing exponentially. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with local health officials today... as well as those who sell the product to see what they have to say.xxx it may be all the rage among teens, but the surgeon general calls it an (epidemic. eácigarettes may look different... but they all pretty much work the same. cartridges filled with flavored liquid... and many of them contain nicotine. "nicotine is a powerful addiction and the earlier you're exposed to nicotine, the more powerful that addiction can be." olmsted county public health tells me (vaping has been on their radar for just a couple of years... and educatiocombat it. "it's worrisome because many children or youth don't understand that nicotine is actually in these devices so they can become addicted before they know that nicotine is actually what they're vaping." "so you can have as much or as little nicotine as you want in the bottle and we completely customize it to the customer." med city vapors is a shop in rochester that lets customers be in control of how much nicotine they consume. when comparing regular cigarettes with (eá cigarettes... they think vaping is the healthier option. "propylene glycol, vegetable glycerine, and the flavoring and the nicotine á so four. whereas in a cigarette, you're getting the nicotine plus a whole litany of different chemicals that you never know what's in there. we at least can tell you the ingredients." but health officials say it's not that simple. "these products aren't regulated by the fda so there's some products out there that say there's zero percent nicotine in there, but there's no regulatory oversight over these products so we really don't know if they truly do not have nicotine in them... the main point is that the majority of these products contain nicotine." reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.