Public hearing on zoning options in Rochester

As the city continues to grow new options are being considered for improving traffic and housing in the downtown area.

Posted: Tue Dec 18 20:47:09 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 20:47:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Public hearing on zoning options in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first... the med city is transforming before our eyes as it moves towards the goal of making rochester the global destination for health and wellnesss. the destination medical center initiative is aiming to bring big changes to the heart of the city... also known as peace plaza. we told you last night city council approved a big first step: the necessary funding for designing phase one of the heart of the city project./// as rochester's population and downtown change and grow... the rochesterá olmsted planning department is proposing the creation of two new zoning districts... but before they do anything they want your thoughts. today á inside city hall county planners like ryan yetzer (yet zerr) explained their vision for rochester. the goal is to reduce traffic coming in and out of downtown. yetzer says there are two ways to tackle this. one way is to rezone sections of properties near areas like historic soand kutzks they want to create more housing options for people in residential neighborhoods ... like apartment buildings that can house more people near á but outside of downtown. yetzer hosted the open house to explain to residents what rezoning could mean for them.xxx the draw back is your neighbor may decide to sell and you can have something different next to you. tomorrow morning on daybreak we'll explain how planners are aiming to reduce traffic even more with public transportatio n.///
