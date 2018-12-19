Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights and scores from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota

basketball but first we start in rochester. a rivalry tonight as john marshall hosted the austin packers and a notable face was in the stands. who would come out with the win? kentucky head coach john calipari was in town to see this man matthew hurt. coming off a 55 point performance, he's going to continue scoring. there he kisses it off the glass for the bucket. he's 6 foot 9 and he runs the point, step up three pointer for hunt, he had 13 of his team's first 17 points in the game in front of the wildcats head coach. but austin wasn't overlooked in this one, big play by deng as he hits the jumper from the top of the key. and then check out this play by medi obang, he hits the crossover and the shot is good. the packers take the win 70 to 59. they win over to mason city... where newman is facing the west hancock eagles. start off with this pass from merritt mccardle to brady gatton who then hands it back to mccardle. goes for the 3 and makes it in. west hancock's lucas weiland gets the ballá and throws it to gavin becker who tries to throw it in á and it bounces off the rim. newman's evan paulus and gatton try to handle it and run it down to the other end á but west hancock soon gets it back. becker to lamar flowers who tries to jump for it á but newman's defense holds it back. newman tries to do the same á josh fitzgerald tries to run and jump for it á but west hancock's tanner thompson holds it back. back on the other end of the court á flowers passes it off to weiland á and then thompson á but overthrows it. back to newman á gatton gets the 3 as the knights go on to win. moving back to rochester a big game over at lourdes where the eagles are facing a team that has been dominant all season long. lourdes trying to knock off undefeated lake city, eagles get off to a fast start, anna braun with the baseline three it's good and the offense starts to roll. but there's a reason why the tigers are unbeaten... nothing but net from morgan west but tonight wouldn't be a good night from them. there's braun again from beyond the arc and she absolutely drills it again and here come the eagles. alyssa usábe steals it from lác and she is going to go coast to coast for the bucket and the foul. lourdes defeats lake mayo hosting the winona winhawks. winona is down by more than 20 in the second half, emma zeller helps out the cause with the corner three pointer. but the spartans had themselves a game..lynnsey hady to nancy soro for the nice layup and the two exchange a high five. then it's foney marcellino with the pass into the post. anna miller is there to clean it up as mayo goes on to win big, 77 to 42./// some other scores in north iowa, a huge match in the top of iowa conference as west fork just pulls out a victory over osage, they improve to 6á1. the rockford warriors continue their winning ways as they defeat st. ansgar 61 to 57. then in southern minnesota the john marshall girls basketball team stays undefeated, beating austin 85 to 61. and the stewartville tigers stay hot, they win big