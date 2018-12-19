Speech to Text for Changes to Highway 18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the same day the victims of a deadly garner accident were identified á we're learning about changes the city is considering to make the crossroads safer. authorities say on monday afternoon... 78áyearáold lois eenhius was turning left out of a driveway when she hit a semi near the intersection of highway 18 and highway 69. the big rig crossed the center line and a third vehicle driven by andrea young hit the trailer. she later died from her injuries. káiámát news three's brian tabick explains what steps could prevent a repeat of the deadly crash natural sound it's business as usual at tammy's pharmacy right off highway 18. natural sound but yesterday turned deadly at this crossroads when andrea young crashed her vehicle right outside of the store. the deadly crash struck close to home for owner tammy abbas. my sons were very good friends with her son he was over their house often and she's a wonderful person and now there's a family without her. roughly six thousand drivers go through this intersection every dayáábut that number has been trending down over the past 15 years. abbas is less concerned about the numbers than she is about the layout of the troublesome intersection. because of the driveá through's are the driveways people going in and out you know sometimes you can't see. the iowa department of transportatio n's has to give permission for companies to have access like this one to the highway and after talking to them today this is a legal access point what does the city say they're already looking at ways to try and make this portion of the road a little safer. additional markings pavement markings signage possibility of a flashing beacon. lansing says the city has been working with the iowa dáoát to make these changes for the last several weeks. with the clinic there's going to be additional conflict points near that intersection of people coming and going away really want them to take a look at what possibly could be done know that yes the traffic counts probably don't justify a stoplight but is there something that we can do. but tammy has lost a friend and wonders aloud why something couldn't have been done sooner. we lost a very good person she was well liked young has a family and we need to do something this can't keep happening. lansing says the city will do its part to fund whatever changes the dá there is not a timeline yet on when these changes will be made.///