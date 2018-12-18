Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

will continue to build back in making for mostly cloudy skies and helping to bring the chance for light precipitation back into the area by wednesday afternoon. temperatures will remain well above the average in the low to middle 30s during the overnight hours. thanks to the melting snow another round of patchy fog is possible for wednesday morning and the early morning commute. isolated rain and drizzle then returns to the area wednesday afternoon leading into a chance for sleet/freezing drizzle/light snow for the overnight and into thursday. this will impact the morning commute. the sunshine returns for friday - the first day of winter! however, temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s to low 30s before a round of light snow chances come in for saturday. sunday and monday look dry, and there remains a chance for snowfall come christmas day. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: low to mid 30s. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday: patchy am fog/isolated rain & drizzle. highs: near 40. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: cloudy/freezing drizzle/sleet/lig ht snow. lows: near 30. winds: sough at 5 to 15 mph. gusts up to 25 mph.