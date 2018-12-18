Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Posted: Tue Dec 18 16:53:28 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 16:53:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will continue to build back in making for mostly cloudy skies and helping to bring the chance for light precipitation back into the area by wednesday afternoon. temperatures will remain well above the average in the low to middle 30s during the overnight hours. thanks to the melting snow another round of patchy fog is possible for wednesday morning and the early morning commute. isolated rain and drizzle then returns to the area wednesday afternoon leading into a chance for sleet/freezing drizzle/light snow for the overnight and into thursday. this will impact the morning commute. the sunshine returns for friday - the first day of winter! however, temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s to low 30s before a round of light snow chances come in for saturday. sunday and monday look dry, and there remains a chance for snowfall come christmas day. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: low to mid 30s. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday: patchy am fog/isolated rain & drizzle. highs: near 40. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: cloudy/freezing drizzle/sleet/lig ht snow. lows: near 30. winds: sough at 5 to 15 mph. gusts up to 25 mph. thank you sara. / gov shutdown compromise-intro-4
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Increasing clouds bring a chance for rain/drizzle for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Miracles and Heroes Holiday Party

Image

New Rochester Parking Ramp

Image

Threatening note at Austin High School

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Nelson

Image

3D mammogram machine in use in Albert Lea

Image

Toys for Tots distribution day

Image

Waterloo man accused in string of burglaries

Image

The latest on the Austin school threat

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events