Speech to Text for Miracles and Heroes Holiday Party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shopping... complete with a bow... and gear up for santa... not everyone is so lucky. many families will spend the holidays in the hospital. live but as kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox is finding out... some local bluecoats are doing their best jolly old st. nicks in the wards at st. mary's hospital. jeremiah joins us live. it's an emotional time of year. the crisp chilly air and white snow leaving many feeling festive. but a lot of people at saint mary's hospital have other things on their mind. this is the first time away from family right now. becky friedrichs is spending her holiday with her sixáyeará old daughter á who is battling seizures. there might be a possibility of surgery we're not really sure at this point. just nothing has been working to manage them effectively so trying to figure out what's going on especially at night. while trying to figure out treatment options for the young girl. they recevied a surprise from officers bearing gifts. being here with the kids is actually is great. being able to spend time with them and know that not all of them get to go home for christmas it's great to bring christmas to them. officers like julie claymon walked the halls to give a holiday present to those who couldn't make it to a larger party down the hall... but for claymon this is a familiar setting. for six weeks they were in the nicu so i know what it's like to be up here as a parent. i know what it's like to be on this floor for a long time so being able to come back and be here with the kids it has a lot more heart felt feeling for me. it's an emotional day for becky... who is so very thankful for these gifts á and what it means to her sick daughter. helping the kids who are less fortunate and just having a hard time getting to be out and doing this is the first miracles and heroes holiday party and officers at the party tell me they want to continue to bring a little joy to young patients lives. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. thank you jeremiah. a grant from target allowed officers to