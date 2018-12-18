Speech to Text for New Rochester Parking Ramp

intersection./// the med city is growing by leaps and bounds. to accommodate that growth áá a parking ramp with a 31á million dollar price tag is set to open downtown in february. downtown stakeholders and residents got a tour of the parking ramp today. the facility has a total of 630 parking spaces. 90 of them will be managed by the hilton hotel. 540 spaces will be for the public. nick lemmer áá of rochester parking and transit says the ramp is sorely needed.xxx "but it's also for the people who live downtown, who shop downtown, who come downtown to do business. so this particular ramp 6 is gonna provide huge increase in the number of hourly spots available to those who visit to dine and shop in downtown rochester." the ramp features technology including license plate recognition for contract parkers... and automatic vehicle locators. we'll have more details about the ramp's amenities on kimt news