Speech to Text for Threatening note at Austin High School

austin high school is on high security after a threat of a school shooting. bigmo kimt news 3's annalise johnson is following the investigation... annalise á what can you tell us about this threat? katie á george á it's because one student came forward that the school district and law enforcement were able to act upon the threat. the student found a handwritten note in the bathroom of the mens locker room. in the note á was a threat to shoot up the school today at noon.xxx "law enforcement agencies, bringing together our security team and talking about and developing a plan." administrators put a security plan in place immediately. austin police searched the building. students bags were checked as they entered school. "met with them this morning and they've been taking it in stride. they're concerned but they're here at school and they're working." "one kid asked why and told him why and ok thank you." at a morning news conference superintenden t david krenz and principal andrea malo made it clear that while the threat is being taken seriously, education is the priority. "we have to take all of this seriously to make sure but we can't allow it to shut things down. we have to keep moving forward." only 42% of students came to school today. "our absentee rate is a little bit higher today than it would be on a normal day and families need to make the decision that is right for them." "we didn't advertise that parents could make that choice but we expected parents to make that choice. it truly is up to each individual family." with three days left before winter break, safety remains a top priority. "depending on the input we get from law enforcement and how they feel but there will be heightened security from here at least until christmas break and then we'll see from beyond that." the austin police department is monitoring afterschool events today. they have the note á and are investigating the threat. there are no cameras in the locker room where the note was found á but footage from the hallway will be reviewed. katie á george. /// thank you annalise. and as the school finalizes their plans to proceed the rest of the week á they will notify parents.///