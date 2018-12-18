Clear
Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Nelson

We celebrate this week's Golden Apple Award Winner at St. Ansgar.

Posted: Tue Dec 18 16:37:20 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 16:37:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Nelson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm here at saint ansgar high school where deneen nelson is receiving a golden apple award. and i spoke with a student who nominated her á and she tells me that she is a very influential teacher. "it's the best thing i could've hoped for going into break. it really means a lot. nelson has been teaching for 7áyears... five of those (here at st. ansgar high school. "i get to work with some pretty incredible young people. in english, i get to talk about books with kids and i get to glimpse their lives through their writing. and then i get to teach them about another culture in spanish, so i'm really lucky." one of her students is kaitlyn hemann... who nominated mrs. nelson. saying mrs. nelson is a role model... helping to prepare kids for life after high school. "she's always there and open to talk to, and helps with scholarships for people and great influence on writing." as for all the positive feedback... mrs. nelson says it's rewarding. "i know it's a clich! but that's why i went into the job in the first place. i want students to recognize their own potential and then try to strive for that, so when they are able to see that effort and feel good about it, that makes me feel good in return." with this week's golden congratulatio ns to... mrs. nelson. if you want to nominate your teacher, head to kimt dot com and click on "golden apple" under the community tab.///
