Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Nelson

i'm here at saint ansgar high school where deneen nelson is receiving a golden apple award. and i spoke with a student who nominated her á and she tells me that she is a very influential teacher. "it's the best thing i could've hoped for going into break. it really means a lot. nelson has been teaching for 7áyears... five of those (here at st. ansgar high school. "i get to work with some pretty incredible young people. in english, i get to talk about books with kids and i get to glimpse their lives through their writing. and then i get to teach them about another culture in spanish, so i'm really lucky." one of her students is kaitlyn hemann... who nominated mrs. nelson. saying mrs. nelson is a role model... helping to prepare kids for life after high school. "she's always there and open to talk to, and helps with scholarships for people and great influence on writing." as for all the positive feedback... mrs. nelson says it's rewarding. "i know it's a clich! but that's why i went into the job in the first place. i want students to recognize their own potential and then try to strive for that, so when they are able to see that effort and feel good about it, that makes me feel good in return." with this week's golden congratulatio ns to... mrs. nelson. if you want to nominate your teacher, head to kimt dot com and click on "golden apple" under the community tab.///