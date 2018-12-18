Speech to Text for 3D mammogram machine in use in Albert Lea

imaging-vo-3 each year - more than 200- thousand cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women - and more than 2- thousand in men. 3d imaging-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new 3d mammogram machine albert lea, mn mayo clinic health system in albert lea began using this new machine this month to help catch breast cancer early on. it combines multiple x-rays to create a 3-d picture. it's used to look for cancer in people who have no symptoms. dr. brandon stott explains that when abnormalities are detected during a standard mammogram - patients often have to return for additional tests. this 3d mammogram technology can lessen the need to come back for a follow - up. and that's not the only benefit.xxx 3d imaging-sot-1 lowerthird2line:brandon stott, m.d. radiology, mayo clinic health system it allows us to catch more cancers because cancers show up as white on the mammogram just like normal breast tissue so allowing us to separate out those tissues can help us find cancers a little bit easier the albert lea campus previously only had one of these machines - which meant not every patient could have the 3-d mammogram. now - nearly patient will be