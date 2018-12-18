Clear
Toys for Tots distribution day

The donation campaign provides families with toys, clothing, and food around the holidays.

the holiday season - kimt news 3 and our giving your best partners diamond jo casino and first citizens bank - alongside the north iowa marine corps league collected toys for the annual toys for tots campaign. and today was distribution day. tft distribution-vo-1 lowerthird2line:toys for tots distribution day mason city, ia throughout today and tomorrow...ove r 1 thousand families are picking up toys - clothes - games - books and even groceries at the mason city salvation army activity center. the families who showed up today explained that there are a lot of different reasons why they are reaching out for help this holiday season.xxx tft distribution-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sarah reese toys for tots recipient "we've had flooding over the summer and...we had a hard year. it's kinda nice to know there's people out there that actually do care and want to help." lowerthird2line:brittany puckett toys for tots recipient "i'm going through a divorce and finding stuff can get expensive when you do that." distribution day will continue tomorrow from 9 a-m to noon at the mason city salvation army activity center. for those who have not signed up yet - you can come by at 1 p-m. the salvation army asks you to have your information ready for check in. tft distribution-sot-4 for a list of what to bring - head to k-i-m-t- dot-com. we'll have that with this story under local news. / a new survey shows alcohol
