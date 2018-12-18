Speech to Text for Waterloo man accused in string of burglaries

an iowa man is facing a number of charges after police say he was involved in around 20 burglaries throughout the state - including in our area. jonathan martin arrest-grx-3 the clear lake police department says 35-year-old jonathan martin was arrested in butler county as part of an investigation involving a dozen law enforcement agencies. jonathan martin arrest-grxvo-1 jonathan martin arrest-grxvo-4 officers believe one of the 20 burglaries happened at ventura mart in late november. the waterloo man is now facing a burglary charge and four counts of iowa lottery ticket theft in connection with that break-in. today we spoke to the manager of the store - who says she felt violated when the robbery occured... and is glad to hear he is in custordy.xxx jonathan martin arrest-sot-1 lowerthird2line:holly stykel assistant manager, ventura mart im very glad, im very glad that he is caught and that no body was here and nobody got hurt. he's also facing charges for 3 incidents on december 16th for burglaries at the town mart in rudd... the yesway in rockford... and dugan's restaurant in floyd. more charges are pending. /