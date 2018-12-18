Speech to Text for The latest on the Austin school threat

breaking breaking news this morning... a threat at austin high school is leading to extra security before classes get underway today. austin schools gave a special announcement just after 10á30 last night saying a threatening note was found at the high school. activities before 7á30 this morning are cancelled, and once students get to school, they will have to enter through doors 1 or 13. that's where they'll have their student iá d's looked and go through a security check... the doors will be closed all day and no students will be allowed to leave for lunch. we plan to speak with the superintenden t at 9 this morning where we are expected to learn more about this. stay with kimt