Threat reported at Austin High School
The latest on the Austin school threat

Here is the latest information on the threat.

Posted: Tue Dec 18 06:04:04 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 06:04:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson

breaking breaking news this morning... a threat at austin high school is leading to extra security before classes get underway today. austin schools gave a special announcement just after 10á30 last night saying a threatening note was found at the high school. activities before 7á30 this morning are cancelled, and once students get to school, they will have to enter through doors 1 or 13. that's where they'll have their student iá d's looked and go through a security check... the doors will be closed all day and no students will be allowed to leave for lunch. we plan to speak with the superintenden t at 9 this morning where we are expected to learn more about this. stay with kimt
