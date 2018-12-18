Speech to Text for Mason City vs. Clear Lake basketball highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rivalries in high school basketball creates for some of the best sports action and atmoshpheres fans can ask for á especially between mason city and clear lake. and this scene sums up the atmoshphere in the gym tonight the mohawks jump out to a quick start á the three from sami miller is up and in á no problem for her. but the lions were quick to answer á zoe fasbender from the wing á nothing but net! and the lions hanging on. skip ahead to the fourth quarter where the lions are working from behind á lexi fasbender with a beautiful three to keep the lions in the game. but megan meyer gets the steal and skips ahead to anna deets for the finish and mason city holds off clear lake 77 to 70. then the boys would get their turn to take the court. lions win the tipoff and finds drew wnke in the corner to start the game off with a three. but mason city's avery mellman takes a three of his own that he drains from the top of the key. then carson toebe goes to work down the lane á weaving through traffic for the finish. but toebe isn't done yet áthis time for a three off the wing á and it's good. then jaylen devries trying to work from the post á kicks out to tate storbeck for another trey and clear lake improves to seven and oh with tonight's 63 to 58 win./// 15 it was